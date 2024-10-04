BSP-INLD alliance in Haryana causing anxiety among rivals: Mayawati

A day before assembly poll in Haryana, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati called upon voters to support the BSP- INLD alliance there. BSP chief Mayawati called upon voters to support BSP- INLD alliance in Haryana assembly polls. (HT file)

In the post on social media platform X on Friday, she said, “The BSP and Indian National Lok Dal alliance is fighting the Haryana assembly election with full strength, unity and vigour and exposing the anti-farmer and anti-people face of the BJP and the Congress, especially on SC, ST and OBC reservations, which is naturally causing uneasiness and anxiety among the rival parties.”

“By the way, with the issues of poverty, unemployment, inflation and farmer neglect dominating this election, it is clear that people are very unhappy but aware of the wrong policies and working styles of the BJP and the Congress and the continuation of the ‘Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram’ policy in these parties as well as their rhetoric and empty talk,” the BSP chief further said.

In the 2019 Haryana assembly polls, the BSP had fielded its candidates on 87 seats, lost deposit on 82 of them and failed to open its account. The party, however, secured 4.14 per cent of the total votes polled in the state that year.

In the same election, the INLD registered victory on one seat, Ellenabad, from where Abhay Singh Chautala had won. The party contested 81 seats and lost deposit on 78 of them, according to EC data.

In a separate post, Mayawati said, “The decision of the Supreme Court to make necessary changes in the cruel caste discrimination in the country’s jails by declaring it unfair and unconstitutional to divide the work among prisoners on the basis of caste is highly welcomed.”

“The continuation of this type of casteist system in a country with a casteless, humanitarian and secular Constitution of the most revered Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar proves that the attitude of the government is not constitutional but is continuously casteist. Therefore, it is now necessary for the oppressed to gain power,” she added.