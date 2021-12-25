Bundelkhand “Jal Sahelis” release ‘public manifesto’ for 2022 UP polls

“Jal Sahelis” (friends of water)—a group of women working for water conservation and revival of ponds in Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh—have called upon the political parties to include water conservation, revival of water bodies, demarcation of water structures, allotment of land and houses to the landless besides proper implementation of MNREGA scheme in their manifestos for 2022 UP assembly polls.

They handed over the copies of their “public manifesto” to BJP state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh; UP Congress unit president Ajay Kumar Lallu and leaders of the Samajwadi Party in a programme organised here on Friday.

Addressing a press conference on the occasion, state coordinator, “Jal Jan Jodo Abhiyan”, Shivani Singh said, “The geographical location of Bundelkhand region is different in Uttar Pradesh. Spread in the hilly terrain, the region is drought-prone. A few years back, the area was in the grip of drought for a decade and people had to migrate in search of livelihood and water. The 1.3 crore people residing in the region depend on agriculture for livelihood. Around 40%-50% of the population regularly migrate to cities and other states in search of petty jobs.”

“With the release of the public manifesto, the ‘Jal Sahelis’ wish to draw the attention of political parties towards the issues and problems faced by the people residing in the seven districts of Bundelkhand region- Jhansi, Lalitpur, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Banda and Chitrakoot. The political parties should address the issue and include the demands of the people in their election manifesto for the 2022 UP assembly election,” she said.

National convener, “Jal Jan Jodo Abhiyan”, Sanjay Singh said, “Along with water conservation, the issues of unemployment, environment, tourism, art and culture have been included in the public manifesto. The people of Bundelkhand region have demanded formation of a Pond Conservation Authority to deal with water crisis and protection of water bodies. Each person should get 55 litre pure drinking water per month. Also, participation of the voluntary organisations in MNREGA should be encouraged. The state government should appoint a retired judge for hearing the cases associated with the MREGA and women should also get farming and land ownership rights.”

Meera, a “Jal Saheli” and a resident of Jhansi district said, “Before election, political parties make promises to the people of Bundelkhand region to redress their grievances but after polls they dump the issues. The political parties should include water, environment, forest protection, agriculture, drought and employment issues in their election manifesto.”