Candidates for 2027 polls won’t be declared without survey: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav has made it clear that candidates for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be announced only after a proper survey and asserted that the party will bet on the winning candidates only. Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

The former chief minister also asked his party workers to increase their presence among the public and be in touch with voters. Addressing party leaders and workers from Bulandshahr and Hapur districts at the SP state headquarters in Lucknow on Sunday, he said farmers, youth, women and businessmen are all troubled by the BJP government’s “wrong policies”.

“The general public is against the BJP. The PDA community is being constantly insulted by the BJP government,” the Kannauj MP said. Commenting on the 2027 UP assembly elections, he said, “The people of the state are ready to remove the BJP and form the Samajwadi Party government. The BJP will not be able to play any trick in the assembly elections.”

“Samajwadi Party candidates will not be declared without a survey. Only winning candidates will be fielded in the elections. SP leaders and workers should stay among the people. They should be in touch with the voters. BJP can try to cheat and steal votes. Samajwadi Party workers should keep an eye on the conspiracies of BJP,” he added.

“There is no check on corruption. Extortion is going on in police stations and tehsils. There are no jobs left for the youth. Neither any capital investment is coming to the state nor any industry is being set up. No big industrialist is ready to come here in view of the deteriorating law and order situation,” he claimed.