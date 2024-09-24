Cave-ins are in: Lucknow sees third in 15 days

New holes are appearing on the roads of the state capital even as chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure that all roads are pothole-free by October 10. The road cave-in in front of Leela parking on Tuesday afternoon (HT Photo)

On Tuesday, the road in front of Leela parking caved in, though the hole was smaller than the ones that appeared earlier on University Road and in Hazratganj.

This marks the third instance of road collapse in the last two weeks. Public Works Department (PWD) officials, who are responsible for maintaining the road, stated that the road had been dug up for sewer installation a few years ago and was resurfaced about a year and a half ago. However, the real cause of road cave-in would be determined only after the proper inquiry.

Following the incident, officials from Jal Sansthan, Jal Nigam, and the Lucknow Municipal Corporation visited the area to investigate the cause of the collapse. The recurring incidents have raised concerns about the quality of road infrastructure and the coordination between different departments responsible for maintaining essential services like sewage and road construction.

Chief Engineer LMC Mahesh Varma said that the hole which has appeared is very small and reason for the occurrence would be ascertained only after the investigations.