CBI arrests two Cantt Board employees for bribery in Ayodhya

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Oct 24, 2024 07:16 AM IST

CBI arrested two Ayodhya Cantonment Board employees for accepting a ₹10,000 bribe to issue a wood allotment letter. Investigations continue.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested two individuals, including a Junior Engineer (contractual employee) and a Mate—a class IV employee—of the Cantonment Board Ayodhya, for demanding and accepting a bribe of 10,000 for issuing an allotment letter (permission letter) to lift wood from the Cantonment Board. The wood had been auctioned to the complainant for 1,37,500, said CBI officials on Wednesday.

For Representation Only (File)
For Representation Only (File)

Searches at various locations, including the residences and offices of the two accused, are ongoing. The officials said both individuals were produced in a competent court in Lucknow on Wednesday, and they have been sent to judicial custody. Further investigations are underway.

The accused have been identified as Junior Engineer Amit Dwivedi and Mate Vijay. An FIR was registered by the CBI Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act on Tuesday, after verifying the complainant’s allegations, which were submitted on Monday.

The FIR stated that the Mate of the Cantonment Board, Ayodhya, had demanded an undue advantage of 15,000 from the complainant for issuing the allotment letter to lift the wood after the auction.

After filing the FIR, the CBI laid a trap and caught the Mate red-handed while accepting a bribe of 10,000. A controlled call revealed the Junior Engineer’s involvement in the crime, leading to his arrest as well.

