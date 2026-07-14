Classmate stabs paramedical student to death at UP’s Pilibhit medical college, held

A 20-year-old paramedical student was allegedly stabbed to death by a stalker, who was also her classmate, inside the CT scan department of a government medical college in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district on Tuesday morning, police said. The accused, who allegedly attempted to flee, was overpowered by the college’s security personnel and handed over to the police. Police said preliminary investigation suggests that the accused was allegedly obsessed with the victim. (For Representation)

The victim, identified as Kashish Patel of Bareilly, was undergoing training in a CT scan technician course and had been staying in Pilibhit for the past 10 months. The accused, Sagar Singh, 24, a native of Kanpur, is a fellow student enrolled in the X-ray technician course at the same institution.

According to police, the incident took place around 9:30 am. Investigators said Sagar approached Kashish and an argument broke out between them. During the altercation, he allegedly pulled out a knife concealed in his bag and stabbed her repeatedly.

Police said Kashish tried to run to save herself, but the accused chased her and continued the assault. A woman employee who intervened to stop the attack also sustained injuries. Both the injured women were initially rushed to the medical college hospital and were later referred to Shri Ram Murti Smarak Institute of Medical Sciences in Bareilly. Kashish succumbed to her injuries at around 2 pm, while the injured employee is undergoing treatment.

The brutal killing triggered protests by paramedical students who demanded strict action against the accused. Police said preliminary investigation suggests that the accused was allegedly obsessed with the victim.

However, several fellow students claimed the two had been in a relationship and had an argument shortly before the attack. Investigators are verifying these claims.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the accused arrived at the college carrying a nearly 12-inch knife hidden in his bag. Students who rushed to the spot after hearing screams found Kashish lying in a pool of blood.

The victim’s father, Rohtas, a driver from Bareilly, told media persons that he was informed in the morning that a student named Sagar had attacked his daughter with a knife. He also claimed that the accused had visited their native village, Kesarpur, about 15-20 days ago. “When I reached the district hospital in Pilibhit, my daughter’s condition was critical. Later, she died,” he said.

Pilibhit SP Sukirti Madhav Mishra said the accused is being interrogated to establish the exact motive behind the murder. “Police are examining the relationship between the two students, the reason behind the dispute and the circumstances leading to the incident,” the SP added.

Circle officer (city) Amarnath Verma said a case of murder has been registered against the accused. “All possible angles, including personal enmity and other motives, are being investigated to ensure a strong prosecution before the court,” he added.