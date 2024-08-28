 CM Yogi stresses on women safety - Hindustan Times
CM Yogi stresses on women safety

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 29, 2024 05:02 AM IST

CM Yogi said that the development of the district, maintaining law and order, and public grievance redressal are the government’s top priorities.

AGRA: Emphasising women’s safety as the highest priority, Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to ensure the effective implementation of Mission Shakti during a review of law and order and development projects in the Aligarh division.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. (File)
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. (File)

CM Yogi warned that hooliganism would not be tolerated at any level and that strict legal action should be taken against anyone who violates the law.

During his visit, the chief minister also suggested that officials hold monthly meetings with local public representatives to address and resolve problems effectively. “Strong coordination and harmony can resolve many issues at the local level,” he said.

CM Yogi said that the development of the district, maintaining law and order, and public grievance redressal are the government’s top priorities. He also directed development authority officials to establish a convention centre in the city for public benefit, emphasizing that Smart City projects should be of exemplary quality.

CM Yogi also instructed officials to ensure the timely availability of resources to farmers, including electricity, fertilisers, seeds, and water, along with introducing new technology, designs, and developing markets for ODOP products, highlighting the scheme’s value.

He also stressed the need to promptly and effectively resolve land-related issues, calling for a mission-mode approach to settling land matters.

During the review meeting, CM Yogi assessed the progress of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University and inquired about ongoing projects. He instructed that the remaining work be completed and emphasized the importance of extensive tree plantation on campus to promote environmental protection.

On this occasion, district in-charge and minister for sugarcane development and sugar mills Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, skill development and vocational education minister Kapildev Agarwal, minister of state for basic education (Independent Charge) Sandeep Singh, and MP Satish Kumar Gautam were present.

News / Cities / Lucknow / CM Yogi stresses on women safety
