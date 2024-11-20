CNG prices hiked by over 2 per kg in Lko

The cost of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Lucknow has gone up by ₹2.75 per kg, taking the price to ₹96.75 per kg from the previous ₹94. Agra has also witnessed a similar hike, adding to the burden on CNG users in the region. Agra has also witnessed a similar hike (Sourced)

The price surge is likely to impact around 90,000 CNG-operated vehicles within Lucknow and an additional 10,000 vehicles entering the city daily from nearby districts. This increase is expected to drive up the cost of local and intercity travel, including tour packages.

For comparison, diesel in Lucknow is priced at ₹89 per litre, while petrol costs ₹94 per litre, further highlighting the growing expense of CNG.

Officials from Green Gas Limited attributed the hike to a reduction in the domestic natural gas quota. Praveen Singh, AGM of Marketing at Green Gas Limited, stated, “The cut in domestic production has directly influenced this decision.”