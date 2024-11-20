Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CNG prices hiked by over 2 per kg in Lko

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 20, 2024 10:29 PM IST

The price surge is likely to impact around 90,000 CNG-operated vehicles within Lucknow and an additional 10,000 vehicles entering the city daily from nearby districts.

The cost of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Lucknow has gone up by 2.75 per kg, taking the price to 96.75 per kg from the previous 94. Agra has also witnessed a similar hike, adding to the burden on CNG users in the region.

Agra has also witnessed a similar hike (Sourced)
Agra has also witnessed a similar hike (Sourced)

The price surge is likely to impact around 90,000 CNG-operated vehicles within Lucknow and an additional 10,000 vehicles entering the city daily from nearby districts. This increase is expected to drive up the cost of local and intercity travel, including tour packages.

For comparison, diesel in Lucknow is priced at 89 per litre, while petrol costs 94 per litre, further highlighting the growing expense of CNG.

Officials from Green Gas Limited attributed the hike to a reduction in the domestic natural gas quota. Praveen Singh, AGM of Marketing at Green Gas Limited, stated, “The cut in domestic production has directly influenced this decision.”

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On