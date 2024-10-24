Complete Mahakumbh projects on time: Govt to depts

With less than three months left for the commencement of the mega religious fair Mahakumbh, the state government has directed various departments to ensure timely completion of various projects in Prayagraj. (Pic for representation only)

Special focus is on projects in key locations, including the High Court Road, Chhota Baghada Road, Arail, Kydganj, Hatia, Nurullah Road, Jhunsi Bus Stand, and Lete Hanuman Temple.

Mela Authority, PWD, Prayagraj Development Authority, municipal corporation, tourism department, irrigation department, and Setu Nigam are working in close coordination to complete the projects on time, said a press statement from the state government issued on Wednesday.

“To ensure steady progress, officials from various departments are now conducting late night inspections. These surprise visits have significantly accelerated the pace of work, ensuring that all preparations stay on track,” said the press statement.

Mahakumbh will begin January 13 and continue for 45 days. It is the world’s largest religious gathering. A wide range of arrangements are being made to handle huge influx of devotees, with ongoing works including building railway overbridges to road widening.

The city is being transformed with the construction of thematic gates, vibrant wall paintings, and park beautification projects. Renovation of temples and construction work on the ghats are also advancing rapidly.

Alongside speed, quality is a top priority to ensure that the residents of Prayagraj can continue to benefit from the improvements long after Mahakumbh. Most of the projects are being executed on a permanent basis, rather than being just temporary arrangements.