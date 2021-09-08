Compulsory retirement: Further screening of Uttar Pradesh cops begins after fresh order

Further screening has begun to weed out “incompetent, undisciplined and corrupt” cops across Uttar Pradesh and give them compulsory retirement after fresh orders to this effect were issued, said senior police officials here on Wednesday.

Additional director general (ADG), Establishment, Sanjay Singhal issued the fresh orders in this regard on Monday, the senior police officials said here on Wednesday.

A senior police official said the order stated all police departmental heads and district police chiefs should complete the process of screening police personnel from the rank of constable to inspector.

He said the order stated that the screening of all police personnel up to the age of 50 years till March 31, 2021, would be done according to their “performance” or “non-performance.

He also said the state government had emphasised on this policy for past two years to weed out “incompetent, undisciplined and corrupt” police personnel.

Additional director general of police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar clarified that it was not a new thing, but the order related to the screening of employees above 50 years was there since 1985 and it had also been done in other departments and central government units.

“This screening should not be considered that the employees will be given retirement forcibly, but it has been done as per their utility in the service,” he said.

The ADG said those police personnel above 50 years of age, whose screening has been done once, will not be part of the further screening.

Earlier, 364 police personnel from the rank of inspector to class four employees were given compulsory retirement across the state in 2019. This included 11 inspectors, 57 sub-inspectors, eight sub-inspectors (ministerial), 80 head constables and 200 constables and class four employees. Besides, some Provincial Police Service (PPS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers were also given compulsory retirement since 2019.

Another senior police official said the screening of gazette officers, whose service records are not good enough for them to continue in the police force, will also be done later.