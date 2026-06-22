Cong OBC wing’s outreach drive on Shahuji Maharaj birth anniv

In a fresh impetus to its outreach among Other Backward Classes (OBCs), the OBC wing of the Uttar Pradesh Congress will observe ‘Arakshan Diwas’ on June 25, a day before the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj, revered as a visionary social reformer and a pioneering champion of social justice, equality, and education for marginalised communities. A ‘Backward Class Mahasammelan’, to be held across all 18 divisions in state, will also be launched. Shahuji Maharaj (Sourced)

“Opposing government’s persistent discriminatory and biased attitude, a campaign focusing on social security, social harmony, and brotherhood will run across Uttar Pradesh. Public opinion will be mobilised against the BJP government regarding issues such as paper leaks and irregularities in job examinations by engaging in dialogue with students and youth from Dalit and backward communities across Uttar Pradesh,” UP Congress OBC wing chairman Manoj Yadav said.

All India Congress Committee’s OBC wing chairman Anil Jaihind and national president of AICC’s SC department Rajendra Pal Gautam will be present at the launch of the campaign.

“Demand will be raised to include OBC and Dalit representatives in Ram Temple Trust and maximum punishment for those guilty in donation money scam. Also, a demand to ensure representation for OBCs in the judiciary proportionate to their population,” said Yadav.

The event will also raise demand to end the contractual/outsourcing system and mandate permanent employment across all levels of all institutions, resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, and financial assistance of ₹1 crore each to the families of youths who have lost their lives due to economic and mental stress, said Yadav.