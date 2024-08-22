Cops on alert, vigil upped for police recruitment exam

LUCKNOW The UP police have been told to remain extra vigilant from Wednesday till the successful completion of written re-exam for the recruitment of UP police constables on August 31. To recall, there was a question paper leak when the exam was conducted on February 17 and 18 earlier this year and it was cancelled. The police have ben told to remain alert against any untoward incident or any possibilities of question paper leak. The re-exam will be held on August 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31. (Pic for representation)

This time, the police have ben told to remain alert against any untoward incident or any possibilities of question paper leak. The re-exam will be held on August 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31.

UP director general of police (DGP), Prashant Kumar issued a detailed advisory in this regard on Wednesday, with stern directives to ensure there was no use of loudspeakers or any other nuisance near all 1174 examination centres in 67 out of 75 districts of the state.

The DGP told the district authorities to conduct effective checking around photocopy shops, cyber cafes and motorcycle stands near examination centres. He has directed to deploy UP-112 Police Response Vehicles (PRV) for intense patrolling and monitoring at sensitive areas around examination centres. He also told the authorities to keep vigil and identify potential anti-social elements and enhance vigilance in coordination with state intelligence agency, Special Task Force and district police teams.

Kumar stressed on compliance with guidelines regarding the use of sound amplification devices and the prohibition of mobile phones and IT gadgets inside the exam centres. He said there should be proper deployment of police personnel, including both male and female officers, at examination centre entry points to frisk candidates .

He directed to ensure that CCTV cameras at examination centres were installed and operational and said additional cameras must be installed if necessary and drone surveillance be conducted at identified hotspots. He ordered police authorities concerned to collaborate with relevant departments to assess and address the anticipated crowd at examination centres.

The DGP also asked the police authorities to collaborate with the education department, exam centre managers and other relevant bodies to implement vigilance measures and contingency plans.

He directed the competent district authorities to evaluate and manage the movement of candidates and their guardians before and after the exam. He said stressed on effective crowd management strategies at exam centres, railway stations, bus stands and hotels and asked for assigning officers and magistrates for joint duties to ensure high visibility of police forces.

The DGP further asked to ensure robust security for the transportation of question papers to exam centres and answer- sheets to the treasury under the supervision of district police nodal officers/observers. He said the authorities should coordinate with railway and state road transport officials to manage the influx of candidates from other states.

He directed to maintain special vigilance in districts without exam centres to ensure timely traffic and other necessary arrangements.

Kumar said the district authorities had been asked to enhance the activity level of control rooms and ensure prompt communication of any significant information or incidents to the central control room and recruitment board officials. He said hospitals must be identified for emergency situations and there should be coordination with district magistrates and medical officials to ensure readiness. He said strict adherence to these guidelines was mandated to ensure a smooth and secure examination process.

Notably, the exam was earlier conducted on February 17 and 18, 2024, but the state government cancelled it on February 24 due to question paper leak. The re-exam was ordered to be conducted within six months, ensuring adherence to the highest standards of fairness and transparency. As many 178 FIRs were lodged in 41 districts of U.P.in connection with the question paper leak.Besides, at least 400 people, including two masterminds, Rajiv Nayan Mishra and Ravi Attri were arrested from Gautam Buddhanagar.

Social media monitoring

DGP Prashant Kumar said social media monitoring had been enhanced to keep a check on fraudsters duping aspirants with assurances to provide fake question papers. Earlier, the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board informed UP STF about 10-11 telegram channels involved in similar kinds of fraudulent activities.

The DGP asked the district authorities to activate social media cells and district intelligence networks to monitor and address any rumours or misinformation related to the exam.