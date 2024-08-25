Cops to celebrate Janmashtami with grand jhanki

Every year when Janmashtami approaches, staff at Reserve Police Lines and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) headquarters here begin preparations for grand celebrations of the festival. The tableau at PAC headquarters in Lucknow’s Mahanagar (Deepak Gupta/HT)

“Every member of the police family waits for Janmashtami. It is the festival that is close to our hearts,” said Munna Lal at PAC Lines in Mahanagar.

In the run up to the festival, Lal, 56, assumes the role of a fine craftsman. On Sunday, he was busy adding last touches to a ‘jhanki’ or tableau being prepared for the occasion.

This year’s jhanki features a ceiling adorned with different colour streamers that Chand and other staff members have painstakingly crafted from scratch in over a week’s time.

The jhanki will be one of the highlights of a procession that will portray the birth of Lord Krishna in a prison.

Chand, a Grade IV employee, has been involved in the decoration of jhanki at the PAC Lines since the 1990s, a tradition he has faithfully maintained till date.

This time, too, he has been tirelessly working on the jhanki installation with the help of some of his colleagues.

“Other staff members volunteer help in the construction and beautification of the jhanki. We also take care of other arrangements,” explained Lal.

Similar preparations are also underway at Reserve Police Lines that host a big celebration on every Janmashtami.

20-feet shivling at New Ganeshganj

The Janmashtami celebrations at New Ganeshganj is aimed at drawing the attention of youngsters.

Anupam Mittal, the convenor of this 32-year-old tradition, said, “We depict different ‘leela’ of Krishna, including his birth in the Mathura jail, makhan chori (stealing butter), nauka vihar (boat ride), Aghasur Vadh (killing of demon), Govardhan lila (raising Govardhan mountain on little finger) and maha raas and phollon ki Holi. The view of Radha Krishna in swing will be a sight to behold. Last year, a replica of Ram Mandir of Ayodhya held devotees spell bound. This year, a 20-feet-long shivling will be the special attraction,” Mittal said, adding a 3-D selfie point will also draw devotees’ attention.

Nand Utsav and ‘matki fod’ at Hari Sabha Mandir

The celebrations at Hari Sabha Mandir near Lal Kuan will begin on Monday. “The main ritual will start at 11pm and will continue till well past midnight. Nand Utsav and ‘matki fod’ will be held on Tuesday while rituals will take place at 11 am followed by kirtan and bhog at 1.30 pm,” said purohit Tarak Nath Bhattacharya.