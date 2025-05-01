Menu Explore
Thursday, May 01, 2025
Crackdown on e-rickshaws: 11K inspected, 2,800 challaned, 224 seized in a month

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 01, 2025 08:02 AM IST

The city police ran the campaign from April 1 to April 30, and targeted unauthorised commuter three-wheelers that are widely seen as a major contributor to the city’s persistent traffic congestion.

By the time curtains came down on a month-long official campaign against unregistered auto- and e-rickshaws, at least 224 such commuter vehicles had been seized, and hundreds of others were challaned for several violations, according to data collated from regular reports on the issue.

(For representation)
(For representation)

The city police ran the campaign from April 1 to April 30, and targeted unauthorised commuter three-wheelers that are widely seen as a major contributor to the city’s persistent traffic congestion.

At least 11,372 were checked during the drive. Among them, 2,846 were issued challans for several violations, including lack of proper registration, permits, and traffic infractions. Also, 350 minors were found to be driving the vehicles.

Authorities emphasised that the drive aimed at regulating the growing number of unregistered vehicles, which flooded the city streets, and hindered smooth traffic flow.

Police officials have indicated that similar enforcement actions will continue in the coming months as part of efforts to restore order on city roads.

The decision to run the campaign was taken following chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s directives to strengthen enforcement at the ground level and the verification of e-rickshaw drivers on priority.

On March 18, a 32-year-old woman from Ayodhya was murdered by an e-rickshaw driver and his brother following a rape bid, in the Malihabad area of this district.

