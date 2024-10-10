Dak Ghar Niryat Kendra export facilities to get a push: Postal department

The postal department has decided to give a push to its Dak Ghar Niryat Kendra (DNK) initiative to help small entrepreneurs and exporters send goods abroad with ease, said Pranav Kumar, the chief postmaster general of Uttar Pradesh Postal circle, here on Wednesday. For Representation Only (File)

Kumar was speaking at a presser on the occasion of World Post Day on Wednesday. “At present, there are 93 DNKs in the state and their number will increase as per the requirement. These facilities will also give a push to the one district-one product government scheme,” he said.

Postmaster general (headquarters region) Sunil Kumar Rai who was also present said in addition to World Post Day, India Post was also celebrating National Postal Week from October 7 to October 11.

The officers informed media persons that hundreds of post offices in the state were supported by a force of 61,566 employees.

“UP Postal Circle has 15,418 branch post offices (BOs) with 224 post offices opened in Left Wing Extremists (LWE) areas. Through BOs, the department is also providing the facility of savings account, insurance covers, Aadhaar, Passport Sewa, banking and booking of Railway Tickets. Schemes such as Pradham Mantri Fasal Beema Yojna and E-Shram registration are also supported there,” read a press note.

There are around 1,419 Aadhaar centres in UP which have seen a sharp increase in Aadhar updation/enrolments by 42.19%.

Other senior officers such as senior superintendent of Railway Mail Service Alok Ojha, postmaster general (Mail & BD) Ashok Kumar Yadav, chief general manager Rajendra Prasad, and director-headquarters Praveen Kumar were also present.