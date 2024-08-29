Dengue control in Lucknow: Allahabad HC seeks LMC’s reply on action taken

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has sought a reply from the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) in a matter concerning preventive measures taken to control dengue and other vector-borne diseases in the city. The court instructed to list the matter on September 9 for next hearing. (For Representation)

The court directed the civic body to file an affidavit (reply) bringing on record the steps initiated in this regard. The affidavit should also indicate the details of measures taken such as fogging, removal of garbage, cleaning of drains and removing of water accumulated on the roads etc in 110 wards of the city, the court directed.

The court has also sought details of the measures taken for increasing public awareness in this regard. It also instructed to list the matter on September 9 for next hearing. The order was passed by a division bench comprising Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Jaspreet Singh on August 23,2024 recently on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by one Farid Ali Siddiqui in 2014.

The petitioner had sought directives from the court for preventing menace of dengue and other vector-borne diseases in the city. Earlier, the court had directed to constitute a committee for preventing dengue and other vector-borne disease in the city.

The committee was to be constituted under the divisional commissioner and it was required to undertake necessary inspections and visit various parts of the city and verify that adequate steps had been taken by the government authorities to tackle the menace.

The court had also directed to furnish its suggestions for effective implementation and prevention of such diseases not only for the current season but also to prepare a blueprint so that in the coming years, measures are taken at appropriate time.

The court had expressed its displeasure over apathy on part of the state authorities in not responding to its order by not filing a proper affidavit.