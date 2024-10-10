Despite CM’s directive, road repair in Lko seems to be skipping deadline

LUCKNOW: Despite October 10 being set as the deadline for road repair by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, many cratered roads across the city remain neglected, giving a tough time to commuters. The road with various potholes opposite Vibhuti Khand police station. (HT)

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) had apparently been slow in responding to the directive , as was evident from several potholed roads in various areas of the city, found an HT team during a reality check on Wednesday, a day before the deadline for repair of potholes.

A recent report of the LMC has listed only 169 potholes for repair with a budget allocation of ₹1225 lakhs by the authorities.

However, several stretches , such as the 2-km section from PICUP Bhawan to Vibhuti Khand police station, are still riddled with potholes. Another stretch, from Narmada Bhawan to Dalibagh Colony, which spans one km, is also in a dilapidated condition.

Commuters and residents continue to suffer as the LMC’s response has been inadequate, despite the allocated budget and the chief minister’s orders.

Roads in Aashiyana also have multiple potholes . In Transport Nagar, residents of several sectors face daily inconvenience due to numerous potholes and damaged patches of road. Arjunganj also suffers from the same problem.

Nikhil Srivastava, a resident of Dalibagh Colony highlighted that despite the lane leading to the colony being filled with potholes, the municipal corporation was yet to take action.

Kaartikeya Pandey, a commuter in Gomti Nagar, recounted an incident when he fell due to water filled in the pothole near the Vibhuti Khand police station, resulting in multiple injuries.

A resident of LDA D1 Colony mentioned that potholes regularly caused accidents, particularly with children, but the LMC had not addressed the issue. In Transport Nagar, a shop owner has taken it upon himself to fill some of the deeper potholes, but the area still faces major safety challenges .

LMC chief engineer Mahesh Chandra Verma was unable to comment on the issue .