Develop tech that reduces human intervention in agri: Brajesh Pathak

Scientists and students associated with Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP) were felicitated for conducting research in six fields, at the 46th Annual Day celebrations of the institute on Wednesday.

The research activities were carried out in the fields of phytochemistry, bioprospection and product development, plant biotechnology, crop production and protection, plant breeding and genetic resource conservation, and technology dissemination and computational biology. CIMAP is a multidisciplinary research institute of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak was the chief guest on the occasion. He spoke about the improved varieties of medicinal and aromatic plants developed by CSIR-CIMAP, which not just provides a better yield but also benefits farmers.

He also spoke about his visit to Brazil where he saw how technology was being used in agriculture. “Scientists should work towards developing technologies that can reduce human intervention in agriculture,” said Pathak.

CSIR-CIMAP director Prabodh Kumar Trivedi, CSIR-IITR director Bhaskar Narayan and CSIR-NBRI director Ajit Kumar Shasany were present on the occasion.

On the occasion, CIMAP signed memorandums of understanding (MoU) with Bromhan Solution of Bhubaneswar for expansion of lemongrass cultivation among tribal farmers of Odisha. The technology of lutein production from marigold flowers was transferred to Sunfed Farm of Varanasi.

Among the research activities acknowledged at the event was one led by scientist Puja Khare, which is about the effect of biochar on soil microbial community, dissipation and uptake of pesticide and herbicide. It found that biochar helps in absorbing pollutants from soil that helps plants grow well.