Dist admn reviews progress, functioning of STPs, SPSs after Lko rainfall, waterlogging

After heavy rainfall in the state capital, the administration convened a meeting with various departments to review the progress and functioning of the sewage treatment plant (STP) and sewage pumping stations (SPS) on Wednesday. The meeting was chaired by divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob at the Smart City office. Dist administration officials meeting at the Smart City office in Lucknow on Wednesday (HT Photo)

The divisional commissioner obtained information from officials regarding the functioning of Haider Canal, Sarkata Nala STP, and Laxman Mela and Kila Mohammadi SPS in Lucknow city.

The officials reported that the Laxman Mela pumping station covers 10 wards and has a capacity of 41 million liters per day (mld) for sewage treatment. They emphasised the need for sewage pumping stations to operate at full capacity, with regular chamber cleaning to prevent blockages.

The divisional commissioner instructed officials to regularly check the functioning of all pumps at the Wazirganj SPS, and directed the water works department and the Lucknow Municipal Corporation to conduct a joint survey of the overflow area to address any issues promptly.

The divisional commissioner emphasised the importance of checking the sewage pumping stations’ functionality to prevent future problems. They also stressed the need to clean and inspect pipelines after adding about 3,500 connections in five wards of the Alambagh area through the Kila Mohammad pumping station and urged officials to speed up adding the remaining connections. Municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh, additional secretary of Lucknow Development Authority Gyanendra Verma, and several other officials attended the meeting.