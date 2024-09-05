Downpour washes away LMC claims; more rain likely today

A brisk rain spell that lashed the state capital on Wednesday evening yet again exposed its inefficient drainage system. Waterlogging in Lucknow Udayganj after Wednesday’s downpour (Mushtaq Ali)

Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, Lucknow recorded 5.3 mm of rain, which was enough to wash away the claims of Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) of adequate drainage system.

Lucknow Met director Manish R Ranalkar said, “A low pressure area is active that is resulting into rain. We expect another spell of rain on Thursday.”

Waterlogging was seen at Ghasiyari Mandi, the stretch connecting Kaiserbagh with Shubham Cinema. Lalbagh, which houses LMC’s office, was no different either, said Prabir Kumar Dutta and Moinak Dutta who were passing from that area.

Likewise, Aminabad and Shriram Road too faced problems. “It rained heavily for good three hours between 3 pm and 6 pm. “This led to huge waterlogging outside our shop near Aminabad police station. The situation was such that customers could not enter the shop as drainwater was overflowing. We called sweepers and pressed pump to get rid of accumulated drain water,” said Ashu Gupta and Mantu Sonkar of a prominent sweet shop.

Deepak Agarwal and his daughter Gauri, an IIT JEE aspirant, who went to the market to buy an electrical appliance, said it rained heavily for couple of hours that led to waterlogging at Gautam Buddh Marg.

Due to rain, weather turned pleasant in the evening. The maximum and minimum temperatures the state capital recorded on Wednesday was 36.8 and 28.9 degrees celsius, which was above normal, according to the Met’s evening bulletin.

The forecast for Lucknow is partly cloudy skies becoming generally cloudy with one or two spells of light to moderate rain/thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperature are likely to be around 34 and 27 degrees, respectively.

The state forecast is rain/thundershower at many places over the state. Met department has issued warning of heavy rain very likely at isolated places over the state.