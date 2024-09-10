Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University convocation on September 13; science students among toppers

The students from science background dominated the medal list, at Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University (DSMNRU), which was released on Sunday. The top performers among all faculties are awarded the prestigious Chancellor’s gold, silver, and bronze medals. Paralympian Murlikant Rajaram Petkar will be the chief guest on the occasion. (SOURCED)

This year, the convocation ceremony of the university is scheduled for September 13. Paralympian Murlikant Rajaram Petkar will be the chief guest on the occasion, informed university spokesperson Yashwant Kumar Virodai on Monday.

This year, a total of 1615 students will be conferred degrees, and 159 medals including 59 gold, 50 silver and 50 bronze medals will be awarded during the convocation ceremony, Yashwant stated.

Chinmay Shukla, MTech (Computer Science and Engineering with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning) student from Lakhimpur Kheri will be conferred with Chancellor’s Gold Medal.

“I never aimed for the prestigious medal while studying, but I always strived for excellence. My parents have been an inspiration for me. I aspire to pursue PhD. I have also been appointed as assistant professor at a private university. As an academician, I hope to make a positive impact on many students’ lives, just like my parents,” said Shukla.

The Chancellor’s silver medal will be awarded to Akansha Mishra, MSc student. She said that she desires to complete her PhD and prepare for Indian Statistical Survey (ISS).

“Receiving such a coveted medal is no less than a dream come true. Effective time management played a key role in my success. I allocated specific times of the day for self-study and attended regular classes, which helped me stay focused and achieve my goals,” said Mishra.

Shivansh Kumar Chaubey, a BTech (Electrical Engineering) student will receive the Chancellor’s Bronze medal this year. “Although my early years of graduation were marked by pandemic-related fears, I utilised that time to enhance my skills by pursuing various short-term and certificate courses. Now, I aspire to secure a position as an engineer in a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU),” said Chaubey.