 Driver harasses LKG girl, in Lucknow, arrested
Friday, Aug 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Driver harasses LKG girl, in Lucknow, arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Aug 30, 2024 08:33 PM IST

The victim’s family claimed that the 52-year-old accused had been harassing their daughter for approximately a month

A van driver, accused of harassing a child of lower kindergarten, in Lucknow, was arrested on Thursday, police said on Friday.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

“The incident was reported at the city’s Gudamba police station on August 29, after which police lodged a complaint and arrested the accused, Vimlesh Kumar Verma, the same day,” said DCP North zone, Abhijith R Shankar, adding that the man has been booked under Pocso Act and section 74 (assault on woman) of BNS.

The victim’s family claimed that the 52-year-old accused had been harassing their daughter for approximately a month, finding her alone after dropping off all the children.

The six-year-old girl studies in a private school in Gayatri Puram. “On Thursday, when she returned from school, she was very quiet and was not even eating food. When we asked her lovingly, she told us that the driver touched her badly,” the complaint to the police read.

The child told her mother that the driver had even threatened her not to tell anyone.

“The driver is being produced before court and necessary action is being taken,” said the DCP.

According to police the van was not attached to the school.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Driver harasses LKG girl, in Lucknow, arrested
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 30, 2024
