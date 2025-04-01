Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at Aishbagh Eidgah: Religious leaders reach Eidgah, women too offer prayers

Eid-ul-Fitr prayers were offered at Eidgah, Aishbagh, on Monday, in which lakhs of Muslims participated under the Imam Eidgah, Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali, and offered special prayers for peace in the whole country. On this occasion, a large number of women also offered Eid prayers at the Eidgah. Special arrangements had been made for them. Thousands of Muslims attend Eid-ul-Fitr Namaz at Aishbagh Eidgah in Lucknow on Monday (HT Photo)

Those who reached Aishbagh Eidgah on the occasion included former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, former deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, state minister Danish Azad Ansari, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Rai, MLAs Ravi Das Mehrotra, Armaan Khan, Catholic Bishop of Lucknow, Rt Rev Dr Gerald J Mathais, Chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Lucknow, Rev Fr Donald D’Souza, Sikh leader Rajendra Singh Bagga, Harpal Singh Jaggi, Rakesh Kumar Chhatri, Geeta Gandhi of CMS School, OP Srivastava of Sahara Parivar, along with leaders of various political parties.

Addressing the Namazis, Maulana Farangi Mahali appealed that along with providing the best education to children, every wealthy person should take the responsibility of educating a poor child. He said that a holy month like Ramzan teaches us that we should remove hatred and enmity from our hearts and embrace each other on the occasion of Eid and present proof of mutual brotherhood, love and sympathy.

Maulana Khalid Rashid strongly condemned the attacks on Palestine and said that in this century, Israel is committing the most atrocities on Palestine in which a large number of children have also died. He appealed to the world governments to put pressure on Israel to stop this attack and help the Palestinians.

On this occasion, the Eidgah Committee thanked the district administration, police department, municipal corporation, electricity department, health department, water department, civil defence for making good arrangements on the occasion of Eid.

After the prayers, special prayers were offered for the progress, security, prosperity and brotherhood in the country and the state, development and progress, reduction of inflation and increase in employment and peace and tranquillity in the whole world. Prayers of forgiveness for the deceased and prayers for the sick were also offered.