Electronic goods worth crores gutted in massive fire at warehouse

A massive fire broke out at a warehouse of an electronic company in which several home appliances such as fridges, coolers, ACs and other electronic items worth crores were gutted in Lucknow's Sairpur area of Bakshi Ka Talab (BKT) locality on Tuesday early morning.

The blaze was so intense that locals saw the smoke spreading up to 3 kms. However, no casualty was reported.

According to the fire department, the information about the blaze was received in the wee hours at 4.31 am.

Immediately three fire tenders along with the in-charge fire officer BKT Pushpendra Yadav left for the spot.

“On reaching the spot, we found that the fire had broken out in the warehouse of Deskar Electronic LLP which belonged to Anil Vaishya. Fridges, coolers, ACs and other electronic items were stored here which were destroyed,” said Yadav.

“Due to the intensity of the fire, one fire tender and hydraulic platform each from fire station Alambagh, PGI, Indira Nagar, Chowk and Hazratganj were deployed at the spot and the fire was almost extinguished by dousing it from all sides,” said the FSO adding that there has been no loss of life.