Ensure all anganwadi centres operate from their own bldg: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials that a comprehensive action plan be prepared to ensure that all anganwadi centres operate from their own dedicated building. The CM instructed that wherever feasible, child-friendly anganwadi buildings be constructed within premises of primary schools, enabling integrated delivery of education, nutrition and health services at a single location. (File Photo)

During a meeting, he emphasised that these centres cater to children aged 3 to 6 years and also function as pre-primary education spaces, and therefore, it is essential to ensure child-friendly infrastructure, high-quality learning arrangements and attractive building designs.

During the meeting, it was informed that more than 1.89 lakh anganwadi centres are operational across the state, of which around 76,000 are still functioning without their own buildings, stated a release by the state government.

The CM stated that construction of these buildings may be supported through corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. He further instructed that wherever feasible, child-friendly anganwadi buildings be constructed within the premises of primary schools, enabling integrated delivery of education, nutrition and health services at a single location.

It was also shared in the meeting that the proposed new anganwadi building model will be inclusive and equipped with modern amenities. These will include drinking water facilities, electricity supply, toilets, adequate play areas for activity-based learning, kitchen sheds, provision for hot cooked meals, low-height wash units, child-friendly toilets, a separate room for health check-ups of pregnant women, as well as rainwater harvesting and nutrition gardens.