Ensure resident docs’ security on campus, especially at night: UP medical institutes told

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh has issued guidelines for the safety of medical staff at the workplace, particularly women, during night hours. Every hospital should have a 'hospital security committee' and a 'committee to stop violence' that should comprise of senior doctors who can analyse the need and make security protocols, stated a letter by the chief secretary to all government medical institutes.

“Entry of patients and attendants should be regulated in key areas of medical establishment campuses and a strict pass system be in place for attendants. Security of resident doctors should be ensured between hostels and hospitals, particularly during night time. There should be proper illumination in these areas while night patrol should also be ensured on the campus,” stated the letter sent to KGMU, SGPGI, Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute and Hospital and Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, all autonomous and state medical colleges.

CCTV cameras should be installed at entry and exit points on the campuses and in the corridors, which should be under vigil by the control room staff. Police outpost should be set up according to the bed strength and number of patients admitted, the colleges were told.

Besides, an internal probe panel for cases related to harassment of women staff at workplace is to be constituted. “The institutions should proactively lodge police complaint in case of violence against any staff, without waiting for a formal complaint by the victim,” stated the letter.

The institutions were also asked to deploy contractual staff only after police verification, conduct classes for staff for proper behaviour while dealing with bereaved families and train guards to manage crowd.