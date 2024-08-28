Ensure security audit of medical institutions: CS

LUCKNOW: Chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh on Friday highlighted the need for a security audit of medical institutions, including medical colleges and hospitals, based on footfall. Uttar Pradesh Chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh. (File)

During a video conference with commissioners and district magistrates, he mandated that CCTV cameras be fully operational in all hospitals and that proper lighting be maintained throughout the premises. He also stressed the importance of having an adequate number of stretchers and wheelchairs available in hospitals.

The chief secretary called for immediate action by local police in the event of any incidents and highlighted the need for improved coordination between the police and medical institutions. He also advised the police and health departments to ensure compliance with all standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to recruitment exams.

Meanwhile, the principal secretary (health) advised implementing a pass system for hospital entry, improving parking facilities, and ensuring police verification of outsourced staff.

The CS also reviewed preparations for the upcoming police recruitment exams on August 30 and 31, emphasising the importance of maintaining stringent security measures.

He instructed that all cameras in and around the treasury rooms must be operational 24/7, with appropriate lighting and backup power supplies such as generators or inverters. He also stressed that district magistrates (DMs) should be present during the retrieval of question papers to ensure the correct sets are used.

DGP Prashant Kumar reiterated the government’s commitment to conducting a foolproof and leak-proof recruitment process, urging all officials to adhere to the provided guidelines. He emphasized heightened vigilance, particularly in major cities and at transport hubs like railway and bus stations.