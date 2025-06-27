Etawah Kathavachak case: PDA stands with every victim, assures Akhilesh

In an oblique reference to the Etawah protest on Friday, but without naming an incident, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of bringing people from neighbouring states and misusing the ‘surname’ of their own planted people to create a divide in society. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (HT File Photo)

The SP chief also claimed that the entire PDA society was standing with every victim of the ‘Etawah Kathavachak PDA Insult Case’.

Speaking to the media at a private function in Lucknow on Friday, the SP chief said, “Each and every child knows the truth of the ‘Ghuspaithia (infiltrator) politics’ that BJP is doing in the state by bringing people from neighbouring states and misusing the surname of its own ‘planted people’. People of UP will not be divided by the mistakes of some negative people, but will become even stronger.”

Taking a dig at UP and central governments, the SP chief said, “Today is there not even one BJP member in UP on whom the people of Delhi can trust? Perhaps this is the case, that is why they are bringing people from outside and hatching a new conspiracy. The truth is that this is a challenge for the people of Lucknow that people are repeatedly coming in from across the border of UP to destabilise UP and are going back comfortably after disturbing the peace of the state. Will the BJP government of UP now open the borders of its state for any anarchist element? If this is so, then the BJP government of UP should openly declare it or send its police to arrest those anarchist elements.”

“If this does not happen, then tomorrow more such people will come and defy the BJP government of UP and the people of UP will accept that the BJP government has become an ineffective government in UP, it has neither any leadership nor any commitment to the law and order of UP or even peace,” said Akhilesh.

Speaking on the Etawah incident, he said, “A few dominant people did not even spare the artiste. By snatching his dholak and accusing him, such negative people have lost the sympathy of their own society. The true worshippers of our country’s culture are always kind and full of compassion, those who do this are un-Indian and inhuman people who are rejected on human standards. Today the entire PDA society is raising its voice with every victim of the ‘Etawah Kathavachan PDA Insult Case’. ‘PDA’ is a new echo of the new drum against oppression.”

“PDA is a collective, social, community declaration of new consciousness and unity among the traditionally neglected and oppressed people who have suffered the triple curse of ‘pain, sorrow and humiliation’. PDA is not a call for revenge but for change in thinking. PDA is a determined declaration of positive-progressive ‘rule of social justice’ that removes inequality and ensures equality, parity, dignity and prestige,” said the SP chief.