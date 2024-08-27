Expel Kangana for insulting farmers, Rai asks BJP

Hitting out at BJP MP Kangana Ranaut over her controversial statement regarding farmers’ protests, UP Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) chief Ajay Rai on Tuesday demanded that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should immediately expel her from the party for insulting farmers. HT Image

Addressing a press conference in Varanasi, Rai said, “India has been an agricultural country since the beginning. Farmers are the backbone of the country… Two years ago, the BJP government unsuccessfully tried to impose three anti-farm laws against which the famers staged a massive protest.”

“BJP MP Kangana Ranaut insulted the farmers of the entire country by making highly insulting statement against farmers who protested the anti-farm laws,” Rai said, and demanded, “I demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP’s national president JP Nadda should immediately expel Kangana Ranaut from the party. Just distancing themselves from the statement or calling it her personal opinion will not work. We are all farmers’ sons... The statement of Kangana Ranaut is like hurling abuses on all of us.”

Rai claimed that the country was lagging during the 10 years of the BJP rule. “The results of the recently held Lok Sabha elections have clearly shown that the country is not going to fall into their trap. The country is changing. We have full faith in the people of our country and their wisdom,” he stated.