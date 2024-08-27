 Expel Kangana for insulting farmers, Rai asks BJP - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Aug 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Expel Kangana for insulting farmers, Rai asks BJP

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Aug 27, 2024 10:47 PM IST

The BJP MP made highly insulting statement against farmers who protested the ‘anti-farm’ laws, the UPCC chief said.

Hitting out at BJP MP Kangana Ranaut over her controversial statement regarding farmers’ protests, UP Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) chief Ajay Rai on Tuesday demanded that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should immediately expel her from the party for insulting farmers.

HT Image
HT Image

Addressing a press conference in Varanasi, Rai said, “India has been an agricultural country since the beginning. Farmers are the backbone of the country… Two years ago, the BJP government unsuccessfully tried to impose three anti-farm laws against which the famers staged a massive protest.”

“BJP MP Kangana Ranaut insulted the farmers of the entire country by making highly insulting statement against farmers who protested the anti-farm laws,” Rai said, and demanded, “I demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP’s national president JP Nadda should immediately expel Kangana Ranaut from the party. Just distancing themselves from the statement or calling it her personal opinion will not work. We are all farmers’ sons... The statement of Kangana Ranaut is like hurling abuses on all of us.”

Rai claimed that the country was lagging during the 10 years of the BJP rule. “The results of the recently held Lok Sabha elections have clearly shown that the country is not going to fall into their trap. The country is changing. We have full faith in the people of our country and their wisdom,” he stated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Expel Kangana for insulting farmers, Rai asks BJP
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On