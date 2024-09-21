Experts warn against inducing vomiting in poisoning cases

When it comes to handling a person with poisoning, making them vomit is not the correct solution, said experts on Friday, the fourth day of the toxicology week ‘Toxicomania 2.0,’ being organised by the department of forensic medicine & toxicology at King George’s Medical University (KGMU). For representation only (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“Making a victim of poisoning vomit is risky. The liquid that comes out might enter the airway, causing death, as happened in one case I know of. If the patient vomits on their own, it is okay, but don’t force them to vomit. Keep them relaxed in the left lateral position,” said Dr Shiuli, who is coordinating the event.

“People keep pesticides, herbicides, rat poison cakes, and other poisonous substances that should be kept out of the reach of children. If someone consumes a poisonous substance, instead of attempting any remedies at home, the victim should be rushed to the hospital,” said Dr Shiuli.

During the day, a debate on ‘Mandatory Drug Testing in Schools’ was also conducted. Fifteen students from various institutes participated in the competition, presenting compelling arguments for and against the policy.

While proponents argued that mandatory drug testing is a crucial tool in deterring substance abuse among students and ensuring a safe learning environment, opponents contended that it infringes on students’ privacy rights and may not be an effective deterrent.

After a rigorous evaluation of the arguments presented, Mehwash Ahmed was declared the winner of the debate, while Khushi Bansal was named the runner-up.