Faizabad MP pitches for new Constitution

Sitting BJP MP and party’s candidate from Faizabad Lok Sabha seat Lallu Singh has made a controversial saying to either amend or make a new Constitution, more than two third majority is needed. The video grab wherein Lallu Singh is seen at a Chaupal at Kundurkha Kalan village in Milkipur tehsil of Ayodhya. (Sourced)

However, Rajneesh Singh, BJP media in-charge in Ayodhya district, said, “I don’t understand in what contest he (Lallu Singh) said so as the PM has already said that the Constitution cannot be changed.”

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“The government can be formed with 272 MPs, but to amend the Constitution or make a new one we need more than two third majority (in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” Lallu Singh is seen purportedly saying at a Chaupal at Kundurkha Kalan village in Milkipur tehsil in his constituency in a video that went viral on Saturday evening.

When asked about his statement, Lallu Singh said : “Where’s the issue. From time to time, whenever required the Constitution has been amended several times through a procedure.” However, he did comment as to why he spoke about requiring more than two-third majority.

Reacting to Singh’s statement, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said: “The PDA (backwards, Dalit, minorities) together will defeat the BJP because the ruling party wants to end the reservation given to backward classes, Dalits and minorities by making a new Constitution. The BJP wants to win not for the service or welfare of the people but to change the Constitution made by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar”.

He said the Election Commission should immediately take cognizance of such statements because what could be a bigger democratic violation than talking about fundamentally changing the Constitution. “The public is asking isn’t the conspiracy to end our rights a violation of the code of conduct,” the SP chief said.

Pawan Khera, chairman, media and publicity cell of All India Congress Committee, posted on X “Today is Ambedkar Jayanti , the day before yesterday Modi ji had said that even if Ambedkar ji himself comes, the Constitution cannot be changed. Now Lallu Singh, the current BJP MP from Ayodhya, is openly saying that the Constitution has to be changed, hence 400 seats will have to be won.” “Will Modi ji be able to forgive him from his heart,” Khera asked in his post.

Meanwhile, SP candidate from Faizabad Lok Sabha seat Awadhesh Prasad said: “Lallu Singh has revealed the hidden agenda of the BJP that wants to eliminate the democratic system of the country and form a dictatorial government like Hitler’s Germany before the end of World War II.” Faizabad district is now officially called Ayodhya. However, the Parliament seat continues to be Faizabad.