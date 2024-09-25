Fastag of 21 buses hacked, UPSRTC launches probe

LUCKNOW The UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) launched an investigation after the fastag hacking of 21 roadways buses surfaced on September 23, which led to losses of over ₹1 lakh in a day. A complaint was also lodged against a bank in this regard, said officials. The NHAI is also probing the possible involvement of toll plaza operators. (Pic for representation)

A statewide inspection had been launched to check the fastag devices of all state buses at different depots to ascertain whether they had been compromised. The NHAI was also probing the possible involvement of toll plaza operators. The buses found to have hacked fastag systems were from Prayagraj, Kanpur and Jhansi. The staff raised an alarm when the accounts attached to the fastags reflected zero funds balance at toll booths. The drivers of these buses had to pay from their pocket, only to find that the accounts reflected full funds on the UPSRTC servers.

UPSRTC general manager (technical) Ankur Vikas said the matter had been escalated to the assistant regional manager (finance) Rajkumar Nigam, who was coordinating with the police on the investigation. “We have filed an FIR with the police, and the investigation is already underway. However, we are yet to arrive at solid conclusions, and are working on ensuring that no other vehicles in the state bus fleet have been hacked,” said Vikas. The UPSRTC has over 11,000 buses equipped with fastag devices.

The transport corporation spends ₹1 to 2 crore on fastag every day, and has accounts with State Bank of India and Axis Bank. On behalf of UPSRTC, IT head Yajuvendra Kumar has denied any negligence on the part of his department, saying, “To say that the repeated hacking incidents are due to the negligence of the IT department is baseless, which seems to be an attempt to defame our hard work and dedication.”

According to UPSRTC technical officer Ajit Singh, these particular buses were found to be attached to accounts of the two banks simultaneously. The corporation statement read, “After investigation, it became clear that the possibility of collusion of some bank cannot be ruled out.”