LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh government’s stepped-up focus on attracting investment, creation of jobs and increasing credit-deposit ratio may help address the huge imbalance existing in different regions of the state. Though the state government claims to have attracted large investments in all districts, efforts are on to bring about an improvement in the credit-deposit ratio. Focus on job creation, CD ratio may help address regional imbalances in UP

The western UP region has taken the lead in attracting investments with a higher district development product. The state government attracted investments of ₹40 lakh crore at the Global Investors’ Summit in 2023 and west UP got a large chunk of the investment proposals.

In terms of per capita district development product too, west UP districts are among the top 10 followed by central UP and Bundelkhand regions. No district of eastern UP figured on the list of top 10 districts (with higher per capita district development product) when the data was last released by the state government.

A scrutiny of the CD ratio in different districts also indicates a better situation in districts of west UP. Sambhal remains on top of the list with a CD ratio of 88.89%, followed by Amroha (84.65%), Badaun (79.80%) and Rampur (79.07%). Districts having a relatively low CD ratio include Lucknow (44.49%), Gorakhpur (46.37%), Azamgarh (48.50%) and Ballia (49.32%).

Other districts with low CD ratio include Shravasti, which has been struggling to exceed 30%, Ayodhya 34.02% and Siddharth Nagar 42.40%. Unnao is another district with a low CD ratio. The other such districts include Bahraich. In Jhansi, having the divisional headquarters of Bundelkhand, the CD ratio is only 45.46% while in Lalitpur it is stated to be 81.53%.

The UP government claims that the CD ratio has gone up from 46% in 2016-2017 to 60.32% now. A target to achieve the figure of 65% has been set and details about the CD ratio on April 1, 2024 are being communicated to various districts to ensure that an improvement is made at the end of 2024-2025 (March 31, 2025), said chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh.

If those aware of the development are to be believed, a significant improvement has been made in different regions in respect of the number of districts with a low CD ratio. As on June 30, 2024, about 10 districts have less than 40% CD ratio.

UTTAR PRADESH CD RATIO

2016-2017 46-47%

2017-2018 50%

2018-2019 52-53%

2019-2020 55%

2020-2021 54%

2021-2022 53.4%

2022-2023 59%

2023-2024 59%

TARGET SET AT 65%

REGION-WISE BREAKUP

West UP

Sambhal: 88.89%

Amroha: 84.65%

Badaun: 79.80%

Rampur: 79.07%

Etah: 74.62%

Kasganj: 75.97%

Moradabad: 71.73%

Central Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: 44.49%

Kanpur Nagar: 60.30%

Kanpur Dehat: 41.53%

Barabanki: 66.05%

Eastern Uttar Pradesh

Gorakhpur: 46.37%

Azamgarh: 48.50%

Ballia: 49.32%

Varanasi: 54.50%