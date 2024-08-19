Forest officials rescue 20 wild boars in U.P.’s Bijnor, case lodged

A team of forest officials intercepted a mini truck near Bawanpura village in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district on Monday and recovered 20 wild boars caught from the jungle of Dhanora and being transported to Muzaffarnagar. The wild boars were found with their legs brutally tied and dumped in a mini truck. (Sourced)

Giving this information, sub divisional officer (SDO), Bijnor district forest, Gyan Singh said a case under sections 2,9, 39, 51 and 52 of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, section 41/42 of the Indian Forest Act and section 7/550 of the Biodiversity Act 2002 has been registered against Rohit, Sanoj, Nitin and Krishanpal Singh, residents of Dhanora and Muzaffarnagar.

He said teams of forest officials were conducting raids to arrest them. Singh said the forest staff received a tip-off that 20 wild boars were being carried in a mini truck. A team of forest staff chased the vehcile and intercepted it near Bawanpura village. The driver of the truck escaped and the team recovered 20 wild boars dumped in the truck with their legs tied.

The owner of the truck was identified as one Krishanpal Singh through its registration documents and informer also identified its driver Nitin along with Rohit and Sanoj.