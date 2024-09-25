Four security personnel fired for assaulting patient’s kin at PGI

The services of four security personnel at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) were terminated on Tuesday after they allegedly assaulted the family members of a patient on Monday. An inquiry into the incident was done by registrar colonel Varun Bajpai. HT Image

According to eyewitnesses, five to six security personnel physically attacked an attendant standing in line at the medicine counter on the hospital premises on Monday. When a woman attempted to intervene, they grabbed her hand and pushed her aside. In the chaos, she lost her wedding jewellery. The personnel are ex-servicemen.

The entire scene was captured on video, which went viral across social media platforms on Monday evening.

Aniket, a resident of Sathwara in Gosaiganj, who was attacked recounted his ordeal. He had accompanied his grandmother, a 70-year-old woman, for treatment at the cardiology department. After her consultation with a doctor, they proceeded to the hospital’s HRF counter to get medicine. Aniket temporarily left the line to use the restroom, leaving his uncle, Ashutosh Singh, to hold his place.

Aniket’s uncle was in line when the guards approached him, demanding to see the prescription. He explained that his nephew had the prescription and had gone to the washroom.

Aniket claimed that a guard became enraged and began to verbally abuse his uncle. When Aniket, along with his mother and grandmother, intervened to de-escalate the situation, the guard, joined by his colleagues, physically assaulted the family.

The family lodged an FIR at PFI police station.

Meanwhile, deputy CM Brajesh Pathak took a serious note of the incident. He directed the hospital administration to conduct a thorough inquiry.

Hospital director Radha Krishna Dhiman said, “Any sort of physical assault with attendants is not acceptable. The incident is unfortunate and the services of four guards have been terminated after a preliminary inquiry.”