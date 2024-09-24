Gang of cyber thugs busted in Lucknow, three arrested

The Lucknow police on Tuesday busted a gang of cyber thugs and arrested three people who would dupe people by luring them with the promise of providing a gas agency and petrol pump through Facebook advertisements. For representation only (HT file Photo)

Four other members of the gang are yet to be traced and arrested.

Gang members had duped ₹34 lakh in multiple parts from a Lucknow-based man, Kuldeep Kumar of Mohanlalganj, in 2022, on the pretext of getting him one such agency. Almost a year after the victim realised that he was conned by the men, he registered an FIR at Mohanlalganj police station after which a team comprising surveillance and cyber experts was formed to work out the case.

Police identified the men as Sintu Kumar, 24, Kishu, 26, both from Bihar’s Nawada, while Pravesh Kumar, 25, is from Amethi. “There are four wanted criminals in the gang, and police are looking out for them,” said the ACP.

“The gang used to defraud people while sitting at home and then fly to other cities to withdraw the money. This gang carried out cyber frauds by changing locations like Gurgaon, Delhi, Bihar, Bengaluru, and Maharashtra,” said Rajnish Verma, ACP, Mohanlalganj, adding that the said gang is from Thalpos village, in Nawada district of Bihar, where a large number of cyber criminals reside and over 100 cyber frauds have been committed by them.

“The investigation revealed that there is a gang which used to get SIM cards in the name of other people and using the same SIM card and account, a page was created on Facebook where they would target people. The men are being sent to jail and about ₹7 lakh of the defrauded amount has been frozen,” the ACP informed.