Gang rape case against ex-MLC Haji Iqbal’s sons, brother

MEERUT A case of gang rape was registered against the sons and brother of former MLC Haji Iqbal in Mirzapur Kotwali of Saharanpur district on October 2, on the complaint of a woman who is a resident of Baghpat. Medical examination of the woman was conducted and her statement recorded in the presence of a magistrate.

Haji Iqbal’s four sons, Wajid, Zeeshan, Alishan and Javed and his brother Mehboob Ali are in jail for over a year on different charges including extortion, fraud, embezzlement of funds etc. Hazi Iqbal, however, managed to escape and is living in Dubai.

Haji Iqbal and his family established Global University in Mirzapur area of Saharanpur.

SP( rural) of Saharanpur Sagar Jain said, “ The woman’s husband worked as a gardener in the university and she also joined as a maid in November 2021 where Haji Iqbal’s four sons Wajid, Javed, Aalishaan and Afzal along with his brother Mahmood raped her at different times.”

A case of gang rape had been registered in Mirzapur Kotwali against them on the complaint of the woman, aged about 45, said the SP .

He said that medical examination of the woman was conducted and her statement recorded in the presence of a magistrate.

Inspector of Mirzapur Kotwali, Binu Chaudhary said that the woman was scared but as soon as she came to know that strict action was being taken against the accused, she approached police and submitted her application .

To note, more than 40 cases have been registered against former MLC Haji Iqbal and his family members and he was declared a mining mafia. The police caught Mahmood Ali, his four sons and some relatives who have been languishing in jail but Haji Iqbal managed to escape and is in Dubai.

SP Sagar Jain said that police had attached Iqbal family’s properties worth ₹400 crore in the form of different plots, orchards and farmland under the Gangster Act.

Meanwhile, The enforcement directorate also initiated proceedings of attachment of properties of Global University.

