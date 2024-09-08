Girl foils molestation attempt by e-rickshaw driver in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: A 17-year-old girl, who is pursuing CLAT coaching, knocked an e-rickshaw driver down after he allegedly touched her improperly in Aashiana on Friday night. She managed to reach a nearby hotel and sought help. Sensing danger, the accused fled the scene. (Sourced)

Following a complaint by the girl’s family, a case has been registered at Aashiana police station on Saturday. The police said that they had reviewed CCTV footage, and the accused e-rickshaw driver would be detained shortly.

According to reports, the student hired the e-rickshaw on Tuesday around 7:30 PM to return home. After reaching a deserted stretch near Vanasthali Park, the driver stopped, claiming the battery of the e-rickshaw had been exhausted. While pretending to fix the issue, the driver allegedly attempted to touch her inappropriately. The girl bravely pushed the driver down and ran for help. She managed to reach a nearby hotel and sought help. Sensing danger, the accused fled the scene.

“He said that the battery was exhausted. I tried to get down, but he insisted on checking the battery once. On the pretext of doing so, he came from behind and grabbed my hand. It was quite dark near Vanasthali Park since there were no lights,” she said.

“He pushed me and tried to do wrong things. I started screaming, but since it was a deserted place, there was no help. I gathered courage again and pushed him down with all my strength,” she said.

The girl claimed that the e-rickshaw driver started chasing her when she fled. However, when she reached a nearby hotel, some passersby noticed her and offered help.