Govt hosps deploy special wards as dengue cases rise

District government hospitals in Lucknow said they were witnessing a slight increase in the cases of vector diseases over the past month. According to official records, 25 dengue and six malaria cases were reported in the district on Tuesday, taking the total count this year to 309 dengue and 386 malaria cases. The dengue ward of Civil Hospital in Lucknow on Tuesday (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

According to the chief medical superintendent (CMS) of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital, the facility diagnosed 24 people with dengue and nine more with malaria who were admitted at the hospital. “While this is not an alarming number, it is certainly more than the previous months,” he said. “We have not had any serious cases of dengue. All patients are being discharged within the usual 3-4 days of their admission,” he said. Also, the hospital was treating 14 patients for typhoid.

At Balrampur Hospital, CMS Dr N.B Singh said although there was a rise in dengue cases, their number was still lower in comparison to the previous two years. “This rise in cases is not out of the ordinary for this season,” he added.

“We have a separate dengue ward with six beds. Should the need arise, we can extend the capacity up to 22 beds,” he noted. “As of Tuesday, we have three dengue patients admitted here at Balrampur Hospital. Today, nine more have have tested positive for dengue.”

Sharing a similar observation, the director of Lok Bandhu Hospital, Dr. Suresh Kaushal said a separate ward had been created for dengue patients, which was equipped with 18 beds and currently holding six occupants. “Our dengue ward has six patients as of today. They were all referred to from other hospitals. We have not diagnosed any dengue cases at Lok Bandhu so far... “

Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences CMS Dr. Vikram Singh said that the facility was treating 35 patients of dengue and malaria. At KGMU, the number of such patients was 45 patients.