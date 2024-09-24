Gyanvapi wazukhana survey: Allahabad HC asks petitioner to file affidavit

In a matter seeking ASI survey of ‘wazukhana’ area except the Shivalinga inside the Gyanvapi mosque, the Allahabad high court on Tuesday directed the petitioner’s counsel to file a supplementary affidavit bringing on record the application moved by one of the plaintiffs Laxmi Devi earlier for the scientific investigation/survey of the protected area, which was decided by the apex court in 2023. The court fixed October 1, 2024 for the next hearing in the case. (For Representation)

The order was passed by Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal while hearing a civil revision filed by Rakhi Singh, one of the plaintiffs in Shringar Gauri worshipping suit.

The revision has been filed challenging the Varanasi district judge’s order dated October 21, 2023 refusing to direct the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to undertake a survey of the ‘wazukhana’ area except the Shivalinga inside the Gyanvapi mosque.

In her revision, Rakhi Singh has pleaded that the survey of the ‘wazukhana’ area is necessary in the interest of justice. It shall benefit the plaintiffs and defendants alike and help the court arrive at a just decision in the suit.

It has also been contended that the Varanasi district judge, in his October 21, 2023 order, failed to exercise the jurisdiction vested in it by law to direct for the survey of the ‘wazukhana’ area.

It was also argued that it is possible to survey the ‘wazukhana’ area except the Shivalinga using non-invasive methods as directed by the Supreme Court.