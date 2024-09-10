Haj applications from U.P: Last date extended till September 23

Those willing to go on Haj next year, can fill application forms till September 23. Earlier, the last date was September 9. For representation only (HT File Photo)

An advisory in this regard was issued by the Haj Committee of India on Monday, giving more time to pilgrims to apply for Haj. Those willing to make the pilgrimage, may apply through the app and through the Haj committee website too.

Issuing a statement on Tuesday, UP Haj Committee chairman Mohsin Raza said, “Now, the pilgrims who wanted to embark on the holy journey of Haj can apply till September 23, the deadline being extended by 15 days. I want to thank the government of India and our PM Narendra Modi for this.

“At the same time, I would like to request everyone to kindly check that the validity of their passports should be at least till January 15, 2026, else their forms will be rejected.

“Those willing to go on Haj can also apply through Haj Suvidha mobile app. Earlier, the passports of the applicants used to be sent to Mumbai for the process. Now, their passports will not be sent to Mumbai, only scanned copies of their passports will be sent. Also, we used to send people to help pilgrims on the Haj who used to be called as Khadim-Ul-Hujjaj, but now they will be called as state Haj inspectors.”

Speaking about the arrangements for pilgrims, Raza said, “Earlier, all the people of a certain category from India used to stay together. Now, there will be state-wise arrangements for pilgrims. The quota of Haj pilgrims for Uttar Pradesh is for 29,000 people and till now we have received around 10,000 applications. With the application date extended by 15 days, the numbers are expected to rise as well.”