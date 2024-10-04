Hashish worth 20L seized, two held in Lucknow

The Lucknow police seized 978 grams of hashish worth ₹20 lakh on Thursday night and arrested the two men carrying it. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

The men were arrested by a team of the Madiaon police near Naubasta crossing, when during a checking drive, the men started running after seeing the police.

“The accused were identified as Abdul Majid, 25, a Balrampur resident, and Ramjit Prasad, 34, a BKT resident. Majid works in the false ceiling business, while Prasad works in a telecom company for fixing mobile towers,” said JK Dubey, ADCP, North, adding that the men were booked under 8/20 NDPS Act.

“The accused told the police that they were here to sell the stuff when they were caught,” said the ADCP adding that the men are being sent to judicial custody.