 HC stays execution of sentence given to AAP MP Sanjay Singh - Hindustan Times
Friday, Aug 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
HC stays execution of sentence given to AAP MP Sanjay Singh

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 23, 2024 08:18 AM IST

As per the prosecution case, a trial court of Sultanpur district had convicted Sanjay Singh in a criminal case and awarded three months’ imprisonment with a fine of Rs.1000. Singh filed an appeal before the sessions court there which dismissed his appeal. Singh then filed the criminal revision before the high court, seeking his acquittal.

Lucknow The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Thursday stayed execution of the sentence awarded to AAP MP Sanjay Singh in a criminal case till further orders, subject to furnishing a personal bond of Rs. 50, 000 by him.

Justice Karunesh Singh Pawar passed the order admitting a criminal revision moved by Sanjay Singh challenging the trial court and the appellate court’s judgement and orders. (Pic for representation)

Justice Karunesh Singh Pawar passed the order admitting a criminal revision moved by Sanjay Singh challenging the trial court and the appellate court’s judgement and orders.

The court observed: “I have considered the submission. Prima facie, the ingredients of sections 143 and 341 I.P.C. are missing and the judgments of both the courts below are perverse. Since the accused revisionist is not in confinement, this court while exercising twin jurisdiction given in section 397(1) CrPC may suspend the sentence even though the accused is not in jail”.

“In view of the above, the revision is admitted.Summon the lower court record. List this revision in due course. Till further orders of the court, execution of the sentence awarded vide the judgment and order(s) under revision shall remain stayed subject to the revisionist furnishing a personal bond of Rs.50,000/- to the satisfaction of the trial Court with an undertaking that he or his counsel shall appear in the court when the revision is listed for hearing”, the court ordered.

-- MANOJ KUMAR SINGH

