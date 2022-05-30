High-tech traffic awareness park comes up in U.P.’s Prayagraj
A prominent park located near Dhobhighat crossing has been developed as a high-tech traffic awareness park under the Prayagraj Smart City project. Visitors coming to the park are being made aware of the traffic rules, traffic signals and lights, importance of zebra crossing and various traffic signs and hand signals while driving etc, said officials.
The work was done by Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA), they added. “The first hi-tech traffic park of its kind in the state has been developed at a cost of about ₹1 crore. In the traffic park, seating arrangement for around 30 children has been made and kids are taught about the traffic rules and traffic signs etc,” they claimed.
“A cartoon film on traffic rules is also shown to the children coming to the park,” officials said. There is also a prototype of a simulator toy car provided at the park and the same is being used to teach young minds how to drive two-wheelers and four wheelers apart from following the traffic rules.
“Due to non-compliance of traffic rules and lack of information, vehicles are often challaned apart from causing accidents. This step is taken to make the children aware of the traffic rules from an early age”, said vice chairman, PDA, Arvind Kumar Chauhan.
“Efforts are also being made to make traffic parks in other parts of the city where there is ample space,” he added. There is a training centre facility in the traffic park. The park is divided into five sections. In this, a track has been prepared for the practical test for procuring driving licence. A car is placed on that track which is used in training kids for driving. Along with this, an auditorium, a cafeteria, models of flyovers, bridges, bus stops, sub-ways, traffic signals etc have also been made.
“When children are taught about traffic rules from an early age, these kids on becoming adults and procuring their driving licences would abide by the traffic rules and thereby roads would be much safer both for those driving the vehicles and the commuters”, said Chauhan. “Apart from children, students of different schools of the city are also trained in the park,” he added.
