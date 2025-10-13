Identifying burqa-clad women voters: SP demands withdrawal of EC order, submits memo

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has demanded the Election Commission to withdraw its new directives regarding the identification of burqa-clad women voters by Anganwadi workers and allowing them to vote only after verification. SP state president Shyam Lal Pal submitted a memorandum to the chief electoral officer, Uttar Pradesh, addressed to the chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, stating that the new directive is contrary to the Election Commission of India’s rules. For representation only (HT File Photo)

In the memorandum, Lal said, “The new directive is contrary to the Election Commission of India’s rules. Paragraph 13.6.9 of the Election Commission of India’s Handbook for Returning Officers, page 143, ‘Process of Identification of Voter by Polling Officer,’ authorises the polling officer to check the voter’s ID (voter identity card) on the day of voting.”

The memorandum states, “The Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has issued a new directive contrary to the Election Commission of India’s rules, raising questions about the Commission’s impartiality and transparency. This new rule targets voters of a particular community in the country; it is undemocratic and unconstitutional. The Election Commission’s decision is wrong; the new directive targets a particular community.”

Govt data is false: Akhilesh

Lucknow: SP president Akhilesh Yadav has stated that every section of society is suffering and is oppressed under the BJP government. “Government statistics are false and fraudulent. The BJP misleads the public with false data. Oppression and injustice against Dalits and women is at its peak. To hide their failures, victims are pressured into compromises. Criminal elements are protected by the government.”

Yadav further stated that numerous incidents have occurred in the state, including the murder of a young man from the Balmiki community in Rae Bareli, where the victim’s family has not received justice. “The BJP government operates with a feudal mindset, disregarding the Constitution and the law. Under the protection of power, powerful people are snatching land from the poor, harassing them in various ways, and occupying government lands,” stated Akhilesh Yadav.

He also stated that the BJP is misusing power and suppressing the voices of the poor and the PDA. He also alleged that the false promises of BJP have been exposed among the people.