Incentives for units to be set up in UP’s first medical device park

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to give incentives to set up units in the state’s first medical device park proposed on 350-acre land in Sector 28 of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA). It was also decided to implement the centrally-sponsored Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Kisan Samridhi Yojana in the state till 2026-27.

The units to be set up in the park will be given incentives in the form of capital interest subsidy, freight incentives, relaxation in SGST, air cargo handling charge, patent filing fee, quality certification land lease rate, stamp duty exemption and marketing assistance, etc. The move will also lead to creation of a large number of jobs and boost commercial activities in the area.

Pilibhit Tiger Protection Foundation

The state cabinet approved a proposal to set up Pilibhit Tiger Protection Foundation under the provisions of Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The state cabinet authorised the chief minister to take any decision with regard to setting up of the foundation. The foundation is being set up as a society for protection of tigers and biodiversity in the state.

Transfer of property

The state cabinet approved a proposal wherein no stamp duty will be levied on transfer of property between blood relations. An official spokesman confirmed that the proposal, listed on state cabinet’s agenda, had been approved.

Assembly, Council prorogued

The state cabinet gave a nod to a proposal to prorogue the two houses of state legislature - state legislative assembly and state legislative council. The budget session of two houses of state legislature was convened on May 23, 2022. Both the houses were adjourned sine die on May 31, 2022 after having eight sittings to carry out the business listed for each house.

Retirement funds for Bhatkhande varsity

The cabinet also approved a proposal to provide a sum of ₹4.22 crore to Bhatkhande Cultural University to clear the post-retirement dues and arrears of employees of Bhatkhande Music Institute (deemed university).

Kisan Samridhi Yojana

The state cabinet approved a proposal to implement Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Kisan Samridhi Yojana from 2022-2023 to 2026-2027 for waste land reforms. Barring Gautam Buddha Nagar, the scheme will be implemented in all other 74 districts of the state.

The cabinet authorised the chief minister to make any changes/amendments in implementation of the scheme.

Under the scheme, 2,19,250 lakh hectares of ravine and barren land reclamation will be done, a spokesman said.

The operation of the scheme will increase agricultural production and productivity. This will increase the income of farmers and also replenish the ground water level.

Reclamation of waste land etc would be carried out in a selected area through 100% subsidy or MNREGA. A sum of ₹602.68 cr is proposed to be spent under the scheme in 5 years.

₹1,000-cr guarantee

The state cabinet gave its nod to a proposal to provide ₹1,000-crore guarantee (July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023) in favour of NABARD for the purpose of disbursal of NABARD loan to Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Village Development Bank.

Revised cost of transmission lines

The cabinet approved a proposal seeking revision in the cost of 400 kv and 220 kv lines being set up for the 765 kv transmission sub-station in Meerut.

Now, the revised cost of 400 kv Meerut-Shamli line will be ₹164.53 crore while the 220 kv Meerut-Amroha line would cost ₹141.37 crore.

Seventy per cent of the funds will be provided by financial institutions as loan while the remaining 30% will be contributed by the government.

Police recruitment

Minister for finance, Suresh Khanna, in a tweet said the recruitment for 40,000 posts in the police department would begin soon and the police recruitment board had received a requisition in this regard.