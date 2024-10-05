Inspect safety measures in schools with all seriousness: HC to U.P. govt

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has directed the state government that inspection of safety measures in schools across U.P. should be undertaken with all seriousness taking into account the guidelines set by the Supreme Court in the Avinash Mehrotra case and the action plan prepared by the government as per the court’s order. The order was passed on a PIL petition filed by the Gomti River Bank Residents. (For Representation)

The order was passed by a division bench of Justice Alok Mathur and Justice Brij Raj Singh on October 1 on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by the Gomti River Bank Residents, raising the issue of safety in schools allegedly running in residential areas and flouting prescribed standards.

The petitioner had sought directives for proper security arrangements in schools. The state counsel informed the court that the respondent state authorities framed a policy and action plan through which they sought to implement the Supreme Court guidelines.

Earlier, on September 5, the court had directed the state government to prepare an action plan in accordance with the fresh guidelines issued in 2021 in the matter of safety of schools and students and place it before the court. In compliance with the court’s directions, an affidavit of compliance has been filed.

“This Court has duly considered and finds that the State Government has prepared the action plan taking into account all the relevant considerations but before it is implemented, we have been assured that due training shall be given to the persons who will undertake the task of evaluation of the Schools. It is expected that they will pay serious attention to the aspects of training so that the inspection can be undertaken with all seriousness and also take into account the various guidelines mentioned hereinabove”, the court ordered while listing the matter for further hearing on November 6.

List of Lko schools flouting HC order on vans sought

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has sought a list of schools which are not complying with the order of the court for school vans to pick and drop kids inside school premises in Lucknow.

The court had earlier directed the deputy commissioner of police (traffic) to appear before it on October 1 in connection with compliance with the directions issued by the court for school vans in Lucknow.

With regard to the traffic situation and the court’s previous orders, the court was informed that certain schools are prohibiting entry of school buses/ vehicles inside the school campus despite availability of sufficient area for the said purposes.

“We have asked the authority to give us the list of the names of the Institutions who are not complying with the said directions and accordingly, appropriate orders with regard to specific Institutions shall be considered on the next date of listing,” the court ordered.

“In the meanwhile, it is expected that the authority shall continue their effort and continue the dialogue with School authorities to ensure compliance of our directions that the School vehicles should be allowed to enter the premises for a short period and the children can disembark as well as at the end of the School they can board the vehicles inside the premises. Let a report in this regard be submitted by the concerned authority by the next date of listing,” the court ordered.