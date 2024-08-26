INSPIRE awards: UP ahead of others with over 40K nominations

With over 40,000 nominations from Uttar Pradesh alone, there has been overwhelming response from the state for participation in the INSPIRE (Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research) Awards-MANAK (Million Minds Augmenting National Aspirations and Knowledge), a flagship initiative of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India. HT Image

This year, UP leads the way by registering the highest number of nominations in the country.

The INSPIRE Awards aim to cultivate a scientific mindset and encourage young minds to explore science and technology. These awards honour and reward exceptional ideas from students nationwide in classes 6 to 10, aged 10 to 15 years. Schools can submit up to five ideas or innovations; nominations are open until September 15.

This remarkable achievement results from the collective efforts of the state government, educational institutions, and educators.

The state government’s proactive approach has encouraged students to explore and excel in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, as evidenced by the overwhelming number of nominations from Uttar Pradesh.

The state’s dominance in the INSPIRE Awards nominations reflects its strategic focus on empowering students with opportunities to showcase their creativity, problem-solving skills, and innovative ideas on a national platform. This further solidifies UP’s role as a key contributor to the nation’s scientific and technological advancement.

In a significant move to foster creativity and innovation among students, schools across the region are introducing ‘Idea Boxes’, offering young minds a platform to submit their innovative ideas for consideration in the awards.

This initiative encourages students to think critically and creatively about real world challenges, allowing them to have their voices heard and their ideas recognized nationally.

The collected ideas will be evaluated, and the most promising ones will be developed further, potentially leading to their nomination for the INSPIRE Awards, a programme designed to promote innovation in science and technology among youth, said a government spokesperson.