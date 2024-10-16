Menu Explore
Israeli envoy meets Yogi, discusses skilled manpower from UP

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 16, 2024 07:58 AM IST

Lucknow: Israel’s ambassador to India Reuven Azar met Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday to discuss increasing the availability of the state’s skilled manpower in Israel.

Israel’s ambassador to India Reuven Azar met Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday to discuss increasing the availability of the state’s skilled manpower in Israel. (Sourced)

An official spokesperson said the meeting focused on strengthening India-Israel relations, particularly with respect to Uttar Pradesh. Israel has already received 5,000 skilled workers from the state and is interested in more.

Discussions also covered cooperation in irrigation and drinking water. A detailed project report on using groundwater for drip irrigation in Bundelkhand is under review.

Currently, two Centres of Excellence, supported by Israel, are operational—one for fruits in Basti and another for vegetables in Kannauj. The meeting explored ways to enhance these centres and connect them with Krishi Vigyan Kendras for better farmer outreach. Two additional Centres of Excellence are being developed in Kaushambi and Chandauli for fruits and vegetables.

The ambassador and the UP chief minister also discussed Israel’s expertise in police modernization, anti-drone technology and security arrangements for the upcoming Prayagraj Mahakumbh.

Azar noted that Israel had been actively involved in the state’s infrastructure development over the past seven years, contributing to advancements in road networks and airports.

Reuven Azar also met agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi and Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh.

