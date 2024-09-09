Kalindi Express hits LPG cylinder on track in Kanpur, sabotage angle under probe

KANPUR A major train accident was averted by an alert loco pilot as the Bhiwani-Prayagraj Kalindi Express (train no.14117) ferrying over a thousand passengers was brought to a screeching halt after hitting an LPG cylinder placed on the tracks between Shivrajpur and Bilhaurin in Kanpur on Sunday night. A bottle of petrol, matchboxes and a suspicious bag containing gunpowder-like substance were also found at the site, hinting at a sabotage bid, police said on Monday. Police and fire services personnel inspect an LPG cylinder at the site. (PTI Photo)

A railway engineer, Ramesh Chandra, lodged an FIR at the Shivrajpur police station against unidentified people apprehending they intended to derail the train. The FIR was filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Explosives Act and the Railways Act, police said.

Additional commissioner of police (law and order) Harish Chandra said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was being formed for an in-depth investigation into the incident while DCP (west) Rajesh Kumar Singh said the UP ATS had launched an investigation separately.

The loco pilot saw that the LPG cylinder was placed on the tracks and applied emergency brakes, he added. However, before it came to a halt, the train hit the cylinder, throwing it away from the tracks, Chandra said, adding the loco pilot informed the guard and the gateman about it.

After passing the Mundheri crossing just beyond Shivrajpur station, the train experienced a severe jolt, prompting the locomotive pilot to alert the guard. The guard then sent a memo to the railway authorities detailing the incident.

The accident occurred nearly 2.5 km past Shivrajpur and five km before Bilhaur railway station. During investigation, signs of metal scraping were found on the tracks, the FIR stated.

RPF inspector (Kannauj) OP Meena and his team found the dented LPG cylinder, some 50 metres away from the point of impact, and other items, including a bag containing nearly 5 grams of grey coloured powder substance. While the bottle with liquid, which officials said was petrol, had been described as molotov cocktail. According to DCP (west) RK Singh, the police secured a DVR from a shop in Chibramau and detained a few criminals for questioning.

“We have formed six teams to track the people behind this incident and are keeping a close tab on the movement of jamaats (religious preaching groups) in and around the area,” he said, adding that the police wanted to determine if anyone with ill intent travelled with the jamaats or any other religious groups.

IG (ATS) Neelabjo Chowdhary, who came down with his team, said it may have been an attempt to derail the train. The ATS team is examining every aspect of the situation, and the outcomes will be shared once available, he added.

This was the third time in a span of two weeks that a train accident was averted. On August 17, 22 coaches of Sabarmati express derailed after the engine hit an object allegedly placed on the tracks. The next day, Kasganj passenger train hit a wooden log near Kaimgunj. The police arrested two youths, who under the influence the liquor, had placed the log on the track to gain fame.

Rajendra Kumar Singh, PRO of Izzatnagar division, confirmed that the matter was under investigation. The train was halted for about 22 minutes due to the incident and was also briefly stopped at Bilhaur station as a precaution. In addition, the Lucknow-Bandra Express, en route from Lucknow to Bandra terminus, was also stopped at the Bilhaur station.